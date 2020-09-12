'Crackdown' First Look Revealed; Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan Impress Fans

Crackdown, the upcoming web-series on Voot, recently released its first look video on YouTube. The video gives a glimpse of the espionage drama and has actors Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles. Take a look at the video and see how fans have responded to the same:

Also Read | Airtel news: Airtel Xstream now features Voot Premium contents; Details inside

Crackdown - First look Video

Also Read | 'The Gone Game' cast: Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Kapoor & other actors in the Voot Select series

Voot has its new web-series Crackdown that will soon start streaming on September 23, 2020, on the OTT platform. The video showcases an interesting story of a RAW commando who is facing a threat from a terrorist. Fans can hear the enemy asking the protagonist whether he will save his family or his agents. The first look trailer is dynamic and gives its audiences a gist of the show that they will soon be able to see. The show has many talented actors including Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao reviews 'The Gone Game' web-series; says 'It blew my mind!'

Many media outlets have reported that the show tells a thrilling story about a RAW agent. The series is shot in 8-9 different locations as well. The lead actor Saqib Saleem's previous works have also received critical acclaim. Many fans have responded to the video in the comments. Most fans mentioned that they would love to see the show soon. Take a look at the comments on the video:

Pic Credit: Voot's YouTube

Also Read | 'The Gone Game' Review: An experimental series that tests limits of pandemic film-making

Voot also took to Twitter to release the first look video of the show. Their tweet read, ''It's a #Crackdown on any threat to India. Watch this team fight for the country in #CrackdownOnVoot, on 23rd September. #VootSelect''. (sic). Take a look at the tweet:

Many actors have responded to the show's first look video. Actor Varun Dhawan mentioned he was excited about the show on Instagram. Take a look at his post:

Pic Credit: Voot Select's Instagram

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also mentioned that he is excited to see the show. He also commended a few of the actors on the show. Take a look at his post:

Pic Credit: Voot Select's Instagram/ Promo Pic Credit: Voot Select's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.