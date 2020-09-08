Airtel News: Airtel Xstream Now Features Voot Premium Contents; Details Inside

To offer its customers with the best entertainment to in India, Airtel today announced a partnership with Voot to bring more premium digital content on to its Airtel Xstream platform. This move comes after the organisation introduced the new Airtel Xstream Fiber with high-speed data that offers up to 1 GB per second. This is one of the greatest moves used by Bharti Airtel to tackle various strategies used by Reliance Jio.

Airtel Xstream will now feature Voot Premium contents

This partnership between Viacom18's Voot app and Airtel Xstream will open gates for users to access premium Voot content across multiple screens including TV over the Airtel Xstream Box as part of the Airtel Xstream Bundle, on a smartphone with the Airtel Xstream app, and on PC using the official portal: www.airtelxstream.in.

In a press statement shared by Bharti Airtel, the Head Content Business & Partnerships, NupurChaturvedi said, “We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class digital entertainment experience to our users and make Airtel Xstream app the go-to destination for India’s entertainment needs. We are thrilled to partner with Voot and bring their premium video content to our users”.

On the other hand, the COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Gourav Rakshit mentioned that this partnership will help Voot's content to reach the larger audience. The small part of the press statement by COO Rakshit reads: "Given the exponential demand for content, our collaboration with Airtel Xstream will help us reach and deliver our content experience to a larger audience base. We are elated to partner with a like-minded brand who resonate our ideologies and is sure to help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers”.

With Voot's premium contents, Airtel Xstream app will have some of the great shows and movies for its users. The content library of the Voot app consists of more than 65,000 + hours across Viacom18’s network content, exclusive content around network shows and Voot Originals. An Airtel Xstream app, website or TV user will be enabled to watch exclusive shows like Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies, Naagin, KaisiYehYaariaan, ChotiSarrdaarni, Bahu Begum, Bepannah in Hindi, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss as well as many regional language shows. Airtel Xstream users can also enjoy a host of English shows like Feet Up with Stars, Work it Up with Sophie, BFF’s with Vogue, VH1 Inside Access with Miss Malini, Urban Wanderers and Trend Setters amongst others. The content from Voot comes in seven languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi.

