'Crackdown' Review: Apoorva Lakhia's Digital Debut Action Thriller Is A Must Watch As They

Crackdown is an action thriller drama which will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation about what will happen next. The web series is directed by Apoorva Lakhia who has made his digital debut with this series. The cast of the film includes Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles. The series is available to watch on Voot.

Plot of Crackdown

Crackdown follows a RAW agent Riyaz Pathan who teaches Divya, a lookalike of a terrorist woman Mariyam. Divya gets trained and helps India’s intelligence agency in an operation to kill a dangerous terrorist. However, the killing of the terrorist sparks a much larger conspiracy that has the potential infringe the national security of India.

While the RAW is dealing with the external threat by the terrorists, it is found that it was due to the internal office politics of RAW that potentially harmed the national security. The series shows how two sides lying on either side of the law can fight with each other. Towards the end of the series, the viewers witness many plot twists and plenty of action sequences.

What works?

Acting by the leads is commendable as they have given performances that have the potential to be one of their bests in the career. Director Apoorva Lakhawia has lived up to the expectations one has from his action-thriller films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Haseena Parker, Mission Istaanbul and Zanjeer. The characters in the series have been developed well and are well rounded. The series 8 parts series is quick-paced and each one is 30 minutes long keeping the viewer interested till the end. Even though the series has an open ending, leaving scope for a second season, the plot is satisfactory. The cinematography is well done in every scenario shown.

What does not work?

While the pace and plot of the film are good, the series has too many twists. At certain places, the series feels like it has nothing new to offer.

Final Thoughts

On the surface, the series does not have anything new to offer but is a must watch considering the brilliant performance of the whole casts and crew team. The cinematography and direction of the series is likely to give a good experience to the viewers. Moreover, the storyline of the series is gripping.

Rating 3.5/5

Promo Image courtesy: Crackdown trailer

