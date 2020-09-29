'Crackdown' Web Series Ending Explained: Does The First Season End On A Cliffhanger?

Voot Select's latest web series Crackdown which features Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan and many more in an ensemble cast is receiving much praise online. The series revolves around Shriya Pilgaonkar's character Divya who is convinced by RAW to be a part of a secret mission which puts her life jeopardy. The ending of this edge-of-the-seat thriller has been explained below -

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead

Crackdown ending explained

Shriya Pilgaonkar's character Divya is the lookalike of a female terrorist named Mariyan who is killed by RAW in an operation. Divya is then trained by RAW to infiltrate the terrorist organization and capture one of the most dangerous terrorists of the world. While the series in the beginning keeps the stakes high, they get higher as India's national security is jeopardized by Mariyam's death.

Image courtesy - Crackdown official poster

Towards the end of the first season, it is revealed that the agent who is leaking information to Pakistan is actually Zorawar Kalra's wife Garima whose real name is revealed to be Mausam and that she is a terrorist from Pakistan. Garima takes Divya to a group of terrorists who capture her. Zoravar and Riyaaz make their way to Jamia Nagar after following Garima's car to find out that the rest of the terrorists have left for the mission, keeping back Divya and Fawzia. The latter attacks the duo and ends up dead in a bomb blast.

The entire plan of the terrorists is then revealed. The terrorists' master plan is revealed to destroy a commercial aeroplane on its way and cause havoc at the Indira Gandhi National Airport. Zoravar ends up shooting Garima as they reach the airport in order to stop the plane. The main villain Kazi ends up dead in the crossfire.

After the threat is considered to have been ended, it is revealed that the terrorists had also made a second plan which revolves around hijacking a plane and threatening people in it. The series ends with a cliffhanger where it is not known what is going to happen next. However, from the ending it is certain that a sequel is definitely on the cards.

