Jung Il Woo’s ‘sparkling’ Impression Of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actor Lee Min Ho; Read

Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo have been friends since high school. The two went to schools in the same neighbourhood and met each other during a high school festival. Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo often send each other support gifts to the set of drama filming venues and express their personal comradery in pictures. Recently, during the filming of a reality show, Jung Il Woo revealed how the two met each other.

Jung Il Woo and Lee Min Ho's friendship since school days

During his Mukbang section in the reality show Fun-Staurant, Jung Il Woo mentioned how he visited a restaurant quite often with his high school girlfriend, followed by mentioning the two most popular guys in the neighbourhood. He said it was, “me and Lee Min Ho".

He continued saying that he knew that Lee Min Ho used to study in the neighbouring school. He was popular in school for his good looks and even his own school was familiar with Minho. He continued saying that the first moment he saw Minho, there was a ‘halo’ around him. He looked all 'sparkling' from far.

Il Woo said, “Min Ho and I were very popular with the ladies”, in school. They used to hang out with each other lot in school despite being in separate schools.

Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo later became friends in school. The two shared common ambitions of becoming actors and also thought similarly. According to reports in Soompi, Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo met with an accident in 2006, during one of their road trips.

The two were hospitalized for quite some time but overcame the bad times together. The two are close friends for a long time according to Il Woo’s revelation in the reality show.

Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo once again came into the limelight when The King: Eternal Monarch star sent a coffee truck to Il Woo’s drama filming venue. Il Woo as well sent a coffee truck to the site of The King: Eternal Monarch’s shooting venue. The two have been supportive of each other as per reports.

Watch Jung Il Woo speak about his close friend Minho

