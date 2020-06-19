'Crash Landing On You' Fans Excited About BTS Mention In Episode 7; Read Here

BTS just got mentioned in the new and upcoming K-pop drama Crash Landing on You. The show mentions Jungkook's name and BTS fans who are called ARMY, are very excited about the whole ordeal.

CLOY is a show about a south Korean heiress crash landing in North Korea

Crash Landing On You is one of the most popular show as far as K-pop drama's go. The show airs on Netflix and supports the story of a girl who is an heiress of a big industry in South Korea. Her plane crash lands in North Korea one day and she then meets the captain of the Korean People's Army. This kicks-off the start of a sweet chemistry between the two protagonists. The army captain is called Ri Jeong-hyeok who is played by the famous Korean actor Hyun Bin and the heiress is called Son Ye-jin who is played by Yoon Se-ri.

Also Read | Korean actor Son Ye-jin lauded as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' in 2020

As the show revolves around the tension between the two actors and their lives, Crash Landing On You recently also mentioned the famous K-pop group, BTS. In episode 7, Se-ri took Jeong-hyeok to the hospital as he was injured. As they are running away from Cho Cheol-gang, they have to make another escape from the hospital when Se-ri finally runs into someone who was asking too many questions. Se-ri then mentions that she knows the latter been watching BTS videos, so she should probably not talk too much and run away.

Also Read | BTS' Suga is the first ever Korean artist to be on No 1 'Digital Rap Song Sales' Chart

In the episode later, Se-ri meets a teenager who introduces herself and tells her she is a big fan of BTS and is in ARMY. The teenager also mentions her favourite member is Ri Jeong-hyeok from the BTS. As listening to South Korean music is probably banned in North Korea, this is a pleasant surprise for fans of the show even if it isn't realistic.

Also Read | Park Seo Joon becomes first Korean actor to get YouTube's Gold Play Button

Crash Landing On You has received a lot of favourable reviews online by its audience. Many people have praised the show on Twitter and recommended the show to other people as well. It is also one of the most-watched Korean TV show in the US. Check out some reactions-

Also Read | Blackpink member Lisa deceived of 1 billion Korean Won by a former manager; details inside

Finally can catch up on your reviews Dana. I only watched one episode of Itaewon class & 2 episodes of Crash landing on you ㅎㅎ Still had fun reading your reviews. Trust me, I couldn't grab any spoiler at all, only feel more interested. I need reviews on "Extracurricular" too ^^ — K.L #LoveGanji (@cpdh_) May 18, 2020

lova, im currently watching romantic doctor s2 hehe but im hearing lots of good reviews on crash landing on you — ✦ lexy (@jeongwooyeah) February 6, 2020

Promo Pic Courtesy: CLOY's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.