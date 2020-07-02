Is There A Crash Landing On You Season 2? New Cast And Story Line Details Here

Crash Landing On You is everything that a Korean drama has to offer. The drama made into the 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas as it was an international hit. Crash Landing on You now has a cult following as per reports and the fandom demands a season two for the romantic drama. It starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. The former in the shoes Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se-Ri respectively. The story is about the soldier Hyuk, of North Korea and Se-Ri, a businesswoman in South Korea and their fated meet-up in dangerous scenarios.

Crash Landing on You will take you through the love-story between the offbeat couple who resort to breaking international rules in the process to fulfill their love. Now, netizens demand season two for the drama which remains the audience's favourite both in South Korea and internationally. If you are wondering, “Is there a Crash Landing on You season 2", then read on-

Is there a Crash Landing on You season 2?

Recent reports suggest that Crash Landing On You found love for its good locations, critically acclaimed actors, and dynamic storyline in the Japanese markets as well. There are speculations that the K-drama will have a season two as well. The creators of the drama are looking at making the season two of the K-drama.

Delay in filming

Even though season two for Crash Landing on You is on the table, the coronavirus situation in South Korea has restricted the shooting schedule. Korea is suffering under wave two of the highly infectious coronavirus disease. It is unlikely that the filming will begin anytime soon, as per reports.

Netflix's Crash Landing On You season 2 cast

Most of the original cast members will be retained in Crash landing on You season 2. Hyun Bin in the shoes of the tough Ri Jung Hyuk will be back in the season two of Crash Landing On You. Son Ye-jin will continue essaying the lovable Yoon Se-Ri. The supporting cast includes Kim Jung, Park Hyoung, Hwang Woo, Kim Yeong, Choi Dae, Soe Ji, Nam Kyung, and more.

Netflix's 'Crash Landing on You' season 2 storyline

Spoiler Alert! Now that Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se-Ri have found solace in the quant mountains of the Swiss alps, will the political dispute between North Korea and South Korea and Hyuk’s military status further play the antagonist? Fans will know what screenwriter Park Ji Eun has in store for the second season only after it releases. However, the story is reported to follow the same base and continuity from season one.

