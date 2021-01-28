Loved 'General Hospital'? Here Are Other Medical Dramas To Binge-watch

If you enjoy watching shows like General Hospital, there are ample of other medical dramas you must add to your binge-list. Here are some medical dramas that are similar to General Hospital plot and may get you hooked on to right from the start. From House M.D to Grey's Anatomy, there's just plenty of drama happening in the hospitals now. So check out these amazing shows like General Hospital that are bound to keep you hooked, engaged and entertained.

House (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Laurie in a still of House (2004-2012)

House ran on the Fox network for eight seasons and focused on Dr Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), an unconventional, misanthropic medical genius who, despite his dependence on pain medication, leads a team of diagnosticians at Princeton’s Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey. Throughout the series, House often clashed with his fellow physicians because many of his hypotheses about patients’ illnesses are based on subtle or controversial insights, and routinely disregards hospital rules and procedures. The character was in part inspired by Sherlock Holmes. House was consistently one of the top ten watched shows in the United States for its first several seasons and the most-watched show in the world in 2008.

Grey's Anatomy (Disney+Hotstar)

A still from Grey's Anatomy (2005-present)

The show revolves around the title character, Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) who begins as an intern, ascends to the chief resident, and eventually a co-owner of what becomes Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It’s a part medical drama, part sudsy soap opera, with everything daytime fans have come to love. The show is full of steamy affairs, hospital scandals, tragic losses, brain tumours and unexpected pregnancies. From producer Shonda Rhimes, the ongoing series also stars Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and Kevin McKidd.

The Good Doctor (Netflix)

Freddie Highmore in a still of Good Doctor (2017-present)

Freddie Highmore stars as Shaun, an autistic surgical resident on one of the highest-rated series of the 2017-18 TV season, which was adapted from a Korean drama by Lost star Daniel Dae Kim and House creator David Shore. Shaun moves to San Jose, California to work as a resident in the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital. His savant abilities include near-photographic recall and the ability to note minute details and changes that his fellow doctors cannot easily pick up on. While his brilliance is admired and recognized by his colleagues, his passion and zealous sometimes gets the best of him and lands him in hot water.

The Resident (Disney+Hotstar)

Still of Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp in The Resident (2018-present)

Fox's medical drama stars Gilmore Girls and The Good Wife veteran Matt Czuchry as an arrogant doctor alongside Revenge star Emily VanCamp and St. Elsewhere doc Bruce Greenwood as his colleagues at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. It’s based on the best-selling book Unaccountable by surgeon Marty Makary, in which he proposes that common sense, physician-led solutions can fix the healthcare system. Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) also stars as Mina Okafor, a surgical resident who is highly intelligent and does not care for anyone’s opinion, which cardiothoracic surgeon AJ Austin finds intriguing.

ER

Still from ER (1994-2009)

Much before Grey’s Anatomy took credit for making it seem like all doctors do is make out in elevators and perform surgeries on people impaled on the same rod on an everyday basis, there was Michael Crichton’s ER. One of the most successful medical dramas in TV history, ER can be credited for making George Clooney a household name. The show followed the inner workings of an ER (emergency room) in Chicago and the lives of the people working in it.

Scrubs (Amazon Prime Video)

A still of the show Scrubs (2001-2010)

The show explores the lives of the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital through new intern JD’s (Zach Braff) eyes. It shows realistic medical cases, sometimes tweaked for the sake of comedy. There are themes that aptly resonate in a medical field, such as tense relationships between surgical and internal medicine residents, and keeping pessimism at bay despite being surrounded by death and disease at all times.

Nurse Jackie (Voot)

Still of Merritt Wever and Edie Falco in Nurse Jackie (2009-2015) by Showtime

Edie Falco’s Emmy-winning performance as the titular Nurse Jackie is one of the biggest reasons why people haven’t completely given up on the character. The drug-abusing, philandering nurse Jackie Peyton isn’t instantly likeable but is very compelling. The show follows her on the journey as she struggles to balance her work and personal life, all the while bending rules here and there.

