Can Dulquer Salman As Dr Spencer Reid Help Nab Criminals In 'Criminal Minds'? See Here

Criminal Minds is one of the most popular crime thriller series in Hollywood. The show is based on a group of profilers who investigate and analyse the country’s most dangerous criminals and their psyche in order to anticipate their next move. The show aired its final episode in February 2020 having started in September of 2005. If this show is to remade in South India, here’s a list of the cast that seems perfect for the role.

Dr Spencer Reid- Dulquer Salman

He is a genius who works for the BAU. He hails from Las Vegas and is almost always addressed as a doctor even while other characters are addressed as agents. Known for his amazing acting skills Dulquer Salman seems perfect for the role.

Jennifer Jareau- Tamannaah Bhatia

She was initially the team’s communication liaison with media and other local police. However, she was later forced to take a promotion to the Pentagon. Known for being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems perfect for this role.

Penelope Garcia- Nithya Menen

She is the team’s technical analyst and is known for her flamboyant, non-conformist attitude. With great acting skills, Nithya Menen seems perfect for this role.

Emily Prentiss- Anushka Shetty

She is the daughter of an ambassador and US diplomat. She is also known to be fluent in Arabic and has troubles with her mother. Anushka Shetty, being a good actor, might be perfect for this role.

David Rossi- Rajinikanth

He is the senior supervisor and the “founding father” of BAU. He was in early retirement, however, decided to return to work. Known for being a prolific actor, Rajinikanth seems perfect for this role.

Dr Tara Lewis- Nayanthara

She is a temporary replacement for two agents. She is a psychologist who also seems interested in forensic psychology. Known for being a great actor, Nayanthara seems perfect for the role.

Matt Simmons- Vijay Deverakonda

He is a special operations agent who is an integral part of the team. Known for his acting abilities, Vijay Deverakonda seems ideal for this role.

Luke Alvez- Prabhas

He is a fugitive task force agent who also works with the main branch of FBI. Known for his penchant for action, Prabhas seems perfect for this role.

