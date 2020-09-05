'Criminal' Season 2 To Feature Kit Harington As One Of The Prime Suspects

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, known for playing the role of Jon Snow, is all set to feature in the upcoming season of Netflix's Criminal. Criminal Season 2 will showcase even more thrilling police interrogations that delve into the minds of criminals. As reported by Deadline, Kit Harington will guest star in the upcoming season, though his role in the show has not yet been revealed.

Alongside Kit Harington, Criminal season 2 will also feature Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar, and Sophie Okonedo. Like the previous season, Criminal Season 2 will also be set within the police interrogation room. The whole premise of the show focuses on the mental games played by police officers and suspects in interrogation. It also showcases realistic interrogation methods used by police to break down criminals and find out the truth.

Kit Harington became a renowned actor thanks to his role as Jon Snow in HBO's fantasy drama show Game of Thrones. The actor will soon make his Broadway debut alongside Anne Hathaway. Kit Harington and Anne Hathaway are going to play lead roles in the second play of a show titled Double Feature. Kit Harington will feature in the role of a young man who idolizes the horror icon Vincent Price.

The trailer for Criminal Season 2 was shared online just a few days ago on September 02, 2020. The trailer also featured Kit Harington as one of the new suspects that will be interrogated by the police in the show. Criminal Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 16, 2020. Below is the official trailer for the upcoming season of the police interrogation drama.

The first season of Criminal featured David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, and Youssef Kerkour as the main accused under interrogation. Criminal is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith. Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, and Mark Stanley play the role of the interrogating officers. The show also has alternate versions for France, Spain, and Germany, showcasing how interrogations take place in different countries of Europe.

