'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' Movie Review: Audience Say 'Can't Wait To Watch It'

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is the latest addition on Netflix which seems to have garnered quite an attention online. The psychological thriller directed by Charlie Kaufman released on the OTT on August 28. Fans have been raving about the movie ever since on social media. Here's audience review of I'm Thinking of Ending Things movie.

Audience review of I'm Thinking of Ending Things movie

The psychological thriller, I'm Thinking of Ending Things seems to have lived up to its genre. Many fans took to their social media to comment on how they had to rewatch the film to understand the plot and others said how their brains got frazzled during the length of the movie. Here's some of the I'm Thinking of Ending Things reviews by the audience:

me writing my review for im thinking of ending things pic.twitter.com/TsUKDkMT9D — savanah sartorius🚶🏽‍♂️ (@jelliclesav) September 4, 2020

my friend watched the movie I'm thinking of ending things, his review and i quote was "feel like someone took my brain and played basketball with it" ok im sold — child of God (@juvenile_crone) September 4, 2020

oomfs lb reviews of im thinking of ending things are so long and eloquent and im just here like: pic.twitter.com/Wq5jqWcsQx — ale (@beforesuvnset) September 5, 2020

im thinking of ending things (2020)



Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents' secluded farm.



i am by no means qualified to even review this.. it was both so unsettling and interesting the whole time? the eerie feeling, the monologue (cont) — cla (@xclaresta) September 4, 2020

my review of im thinking of ending things: rodgers and hammerstein are very strict about licensing the music — ben e (@truffhoe) September 5, 2020

rave reviews for im thinking of ending things....... will never forget how brie was supposed to play the lead in that movie......... <3 — jei (@adelehnl) August 27, 2020

“Im thinking of ending things” got good reviews from what I’ve seen so far. Can’t wait to watch it later — Rodney (@Rodd18) September 4, 2020

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is about a couple who undertake a journey to meet the man's parents at their farmhouse in a blizzard. The journey is also a metaphorical journey to the man's childhood. The woman is physicist, poet and gerontologist while the man is a teacher with passive aggression who has bouts of anger rising from his kind-of toxic male personality. Throughout the journey, the woman keeps thinking about her situation and how she is pretending to be his girlfriend even though their future together is doomed.

What happens at the end?

Throughout the journey, the woman is in her own journey through her psyche replaying past memories and incidents from childhood to right up till leaving for the road trip. Like Kaufman's other films Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, Adaptation and Synecdoche, New York, also comprises of the lead characters' delusions, misgivings and their frailties. The ending, however, is extremely different. It is revealed that the entire movie was just a projection from the mind of a janitor who could not live up to the expectations he had in his youth.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things has a stellar cast. Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons play the lead roles while supporting performances have been lent by Toni Collette, David Thewlis, Jason Ralph, Colby Minifie, Guy Boyd and Ashlyn Alessi. The film is adapted from a book called Adaptation by Ian Reid. It is a Netflix Original productions.

Watch the trailer of I'm Thinking of Ending Things here:

