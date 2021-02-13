Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Release Date And More About The Much-acclaimed Series

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese series written and drawn by Gege Akutami since March 2018, which has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump. Jujutsu Kaisen is a very popular ongoing anime that focuses on Yuji Itadori, a young boy with superhuman physical human abilities. This new anime has become an instant hit, and fans can't wait for newer episodes to come out. Talking about the show, read here to know about when episode 18 of Jujutsu Kaisen is coming out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen ep 18 has been named 'Sage.' The episode is scheduled for release on February 13, 2021. Viewers can watch the Crunchyroll anime with subtitles. The anime is also available on HBO Max. In Japan, fans can watch Netflix anime. You're supposed to watch the show as soon as it comes out if you want to avoid spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 Recap

There was a lot going on in episode 17 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Maki Todou continues to train Yuji to help him better control his powers. Kasumi has a fight with Maki and realizes she's out of class.

Maki turns out to be a lot stronger than she expected. Nobara and Momo are fighting on the other side of the battlefield. Just as Nobara is about to win, Mai is going to be knocked out. Mai and Maki are also fighting, and their past grudges are coming to the surface. In the end, Maki is just too strong for Mai to lose the battle between the Sisters.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a wildly popular anime that has become very successful since the very first episode was released. The anime follows the story of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, who has a part of a demon living inside him. This gives him immense power, but it also makes him an outcast in the society of Jujutsu. People who don't know him think of him as a monster and someone who needs to be exterminated.

However, Yuji is a very happy and energetic teenager who has vowed to protect the weak with the powers he has been given. He's going on a lot of dangerous adventures with his friends at the Jujutsu Tech School and his teacher Gojo Satoru, the most powerful character in the show.

