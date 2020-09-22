'CSI Miami' Cast: Where Are They Now? Details About David Caruso, Emily Procter & Others

CSI: Miami is a crime and police drama series created by Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony E. Zuiker, and Ann Donahue. Premiered on September 23, 2002, the television series is the first direct spin-off of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. CSI: Miami cast stars David Caruso, Emily Procter, Kim Delaney in the lead roles. The show clocked 18 years since its debut on CBS. Check out CSI Miami cast then and now.

Cast of 'CSI: Miami' - Where are they now?

David Caruso as Horatio "H" Caine

David Caruso is best known for the cop and detective appearances in shows like ABC crime drama NYPD Blue and CBS series CSI: Miami. He has also churned out films including First Blood (1982), Twins (1988), Kiss of Death (1995) and Proof of Life (2000). David has not made on-screen appearances since 2005. He was last seen in an episode of CSI: NY and his last film was Black Point (2001).

Emily Procter as Calleigh Duquesne

Emily Mallory Procter was last seen in television show White Collar. On the film front, her last film was Love Everlasting that released in 2016. She is known for her appearance as Ainsley Hayes in the NBC political drama The West Wing.

Adam Rodriguez as Eric Delko

Adam Rodriguez is not only known for his acting but also as a popular screenwriter and director. He hit the limelight with his long-running show CSI: Miami. Currently, Adam plays Raul Vega in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds. His last film was Incredibles 2.

Khandi Alexander as Alexx Woods

Khandi Alexander was last spotted in television series, SEAL Team and 2018's film Fahrenheit 451. Apart from being an actor, she is also a dancer and choreographer. She appeared in films including CB4 (1993), What's Love Got to Do with It (1993), Sugar Hill (1994), and There's Something About Mary (1998).

Kim Delaney as Lieutenant Megan Donner

Kim Delaney has not done any films or series since 2018. Apart from CSI: Miami, she is also known for starring as Detective Diane Russell on the ABC drama television series NYPD Blue. She won an Emmys for it.

