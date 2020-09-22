Masaba Gupta Reveals Her 'regret' & It's About Ranveer Singh's Film: 'Had The Opportunity'

Masaba Gupta recently replied to some fans' questions on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an 'ask me anything' story. During the course of the session, one of her fans asked her about her regrets. The Instagram user wrote, 'Any regrets? At least one that you're okay to share with everyone'.

Responding to the same, Masaba Gupta said that she regrets not doing the costumes for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She also added that she had an opportunity to work for Ram-Leela shooting. The Masaba Masaba star wrote, 'Not doing the costumes for Ramleela (the film) even though I had the opportunity'. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's reply on her Instagram stories.

Masaba Gupta reveals her 'regret'

Image Credits - Masaba Gupta's Instagram Stories

Masaba Gupta has been quite a fan of actor Ranveer Singh's movies and work. Recently, she shared a video of Ranveer from his film Gully Boy. This was one of the iconic scenes from the film. Masaba said that she feels motivated seeing the scene. She also added, "It’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.it’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost". The designer explained the importance of that scene in her life. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's caption and the inspiring scene from Gully Boy.

Masaba Gupta penned:

“Oh ab Actress Banegi?”- all of us need anchors. Sometimes we find them within ourselves & sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples lives.I’ve mentioned earlier that many people dissed the show even before we began filming. And as strong as you think you are ...it’s hard to drown the noise out when you’re doing something for the first time. It was also harder because I was juggling design at the label & shooting at the same time & found my head stuck at work many times when I was on set. This particular scene was my anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. This one line..through all the fear,excitement,rage and more. I watched Gully Boy just once,but this stuck with me forever. And now it’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.Thanks Zoya & Ranveer. ðŸ™ðŸ¼ #masabamasaba @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar

