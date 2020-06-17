Curon Ending Explained: Do Daria And Mauro Successfully Find Their Mother Anna?

The Netflix show Curon is set up on a wonderful backdrop of magic and doppelgängers. The show stars Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi, and Tommaso Matano. The Curon ends on an eerie note, as the audience is left to wonder about what will happen next in the lives of Mauro, Daria, Micki, and Giulio.

Curon ending explained

In the last episode of the show, Mauro, Daria, Micki, and Giulio come together and go on a quest to save their real parents from their lookalikes. While they are looking for their parents, they find a tunnel, and they are led to where Anna is being held. The real Anna, who had freed herself in some way, is looking for a way out as well. The fake Anna and Albert come inside the bunker as well.

The children then decide to split as Mauro and Daria run to find a woman that looks like their mother, but they are unable to decide which one is real and which one is fake. The two Annas fight against each other to prove they are the real one and frustration leads to Albert shooting both of them. He then also kills himself.

The real Anna dies of the gunshot wound she receives but the fake Anna struggles to survive, running away. Mauro runs after her but Daria tries to stop him. In this confusion and anger, the fake Anna falls off the mountain. Thomas arrives right at this moment and takes his grandchildren back home. Micki and Giulio also go home with their mother. What they do not know, however, is that even she is a doppelgänger. Klara takes them to real Albert’s grave and they then realise that they are also the children of a doppelgänger. Before they can figure out what is happening, both Micki and Daria start getting a headache.

Things to understand in Curon:

The meaning of ringing of bells and the mystery of doppelgängers is revealed and shown clearly. Klara’s case brings forward the mysterious legend of the town. Her repressed emotions that come after Albert’s affair with Anna gives rise to another personality. Albert kills her doppelganger and thinks the danger is over, but another doppelganger comes along and kills the real Klara instead.

This brings out the fact that the original version must be alive for the criteria for the resurrection of doppelgängers. Even if all doppelgängers are killed, it is no guarantee for the death of the character. There is also a question of what the relationship between the children and the doppelgängers is. The series ends with Daria and Micki getting headaches because of the bells ringing. This means that their doppelgängers are activated.

