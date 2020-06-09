What Time Does 'Curon' Release On Netflix? Read Full Details

Netflix is on a roll with an array of new releases in June including Curon, Control Z, Dark: Season 3, and Lenox Hill to name a few. A new thriller show titled Curon is now all set to premiere on Netflix. It is created by Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, and Giovanni Galassi. Here's everything to know about Curon on Netflix: its release date, time, plot and cast. Read on:

What time does Curon release on Netflix?

So, if one is looking for a brand new thriller series to watch after a long day, Netflix is coming up with Curon. The show will release in different countries on June 10, 2020. Curon will premiere at 12: 00 am EST.

Curon Plot

Curon revolves around the life of a woman and her twin children, who return to their cursed town. The much anticipated Italian supernatural thriller follows the family and their tragedies as they find out about the town and its curse. Curon features spine chilling scenes of the old church’s bell-ringing which discloses other unforeseen things in the lives of Anna and her children.

The twins, who are not aware of the reason for Anna’s disappearance, plan to take a thrilling voyage. However, the duo comes across bone-chilling secrets on their quest and discovers disturbing truths about the darkness around the town along with its haunting past.

Curon Season 1 cast

While most of the action involves Anna and her children Mauro and Daria, Curon also stars Valeria Bilello, Maximilian Dirr, and Anna Derzetti in pivotal roles. It also features Luca Lionello, Juju Di Domenico, and Alessandro Tedeschi in supporting roles. They play a major role in the story of Curon.

Curon’s first season consists of seven episodes. The thriller series’ will drop on Netflix on June 10, 2020, Wednesday. Recently, Netflix released the show’s spooky trailer on YouTube, which showcases Anna moving back to Curon before she vanishes. Take a look at the Netflix series’ trailer:

Amid the scary events, the makers tease about the happenings in Curon and how various terrible things have happened in the town in the past. From disappearances, violent deaths, visions and shadows, the incidents are quite normal for the natives. Curon season 1 will leave some untied knots and the story open for the potential second season of the show.

