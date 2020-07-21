Rupam From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her

Highly popular OTT streaming Netflix India recently launched a brand new series titled Indian Matchmaking. The concept of this riveting reality show revolves around the idea of an arranged marriage. Wherein, a credible matchmaker Simi Taparia helps in finding suitable matches for her clients with specific requirements.

She offers them a variety of biodatas of singles from good Indian families both in the country and abroad. Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has managed to strike a chord with the audience and netizens are loving the show. Talking about the show, one contestant whose journey on Indian Matchmaking has been quite an interesting one is Rupam from Denver.

All you need to know about Rupam from Indian Matchmaking

What makes Rupam different from other singles in the show was the fact that that she was a divorcee and a single mother to a beautiful daughter. Rupam approached Simi Taparia, and she then visited her place in Denver, to know more about Rupam as an individual. Rupam is a single mother, who belongs to a conservative Sikh family, she was born in Punjab. In the year 1985, she shifted to States when she was just three or four years old with her parents.

Coming from a Sikh community, visiting the Gurudwara since her childhood days was a common practice for her. Later, Rupam also disclosed to Simi Taparia that she first met her former husband during a Sikh Camp, they fell in love and got hitched. After being married for over eight years, the couple decided to part ways. Rupam on Indian Matchmaking also talked about the challenges she faced after separation from her former husband.

And, now after giving herself time to grow and mature as an individual, she is ready to walk down the aisle for the second time in her late 30s. However, coming from a conservative Sikh family, Rupam and her father sure did have some specific requirements. As per Ruapm's criteria, she wanted a match who is a good person from the same religion, who is caring, affectionate and trustworthy. Rupam also mentioned to Simi Taparia that it would be perfect if, the match is a professional.

To this Simi reverted, that because of Rupam's age and her other factors her options will be restricted. Later in the show, Simi Taparii also suggested a good match to Rupam and her father, but unfortunately, her father was completely against it due to some religious reasons. But, what stunned the viewers the most, was when Rupam revealed that she's been chatting with a guy on Bumble app whom she feels is a right match for her, and does not feel the need to go ahead with any of Simi's suggested proposals.

