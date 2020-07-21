Radhika From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her

OTT Platform Netflix recently launched a reality show titled Indian Matchmaking. Wherein some singles try to find a suitable match for themselves with the help of a popular Indian matchmaker Simi Taparia. The show is based on the very idea of arranged marriage, with some riveting episodes and charming contestants, Indian Matchmaking has managed to garner a lot of attention lately from the netizens.

Focusing on the singles, Radhika the CA from Udaipur and Businessman Akshay Jakhete were the only pair who went ahead and officially announced their union with a Roka ceremony on the show. To know more about Radhika from Indian Matchmaking keep reading ahead.

All you need to know about Radhika from Indian Matchmaking

Akshay Jakhete is unarguably the most difficult singles on the show for whom Simi Taparia had to find a suitable match. A 25-year-old well-settled entrepreneur, who wished for a bride with similar traits that of his mother. Akshay rejected more than 100 potential matches without even meeting them. After persuading Akshay Jakhete for many days, Simi and his mother finally convinced him to meet a girl named Radhika with her family in Udaipur.

Radhika is a charted accountant and an MBA by qualification. She is blessed with a good height and endearing personality. Coming from similar cultural backgrounds, Akshay and Radhika clicked on their first meeting itself. After a general introduction, some awkward silence, and long pauses during the meeting with each other's families Akshay and Radhika finally met alone. Radhika initiated the conversation with the shy and introvert Akshay Jakhete. The young entrepreneur was mesmerised with Radhika's beauty and her family values, the way she respected her elders was something Akshay was in awe of.

Amazingly, Radhika too loved meeting Jakhete and his family. She happily agreed for the Roka ceremony, and the duo took their meeting ahead to the next level. Radhika expressed her happiness and talked about Akshay's great personality. Overall, the Roka ceremony went pretty smoothly, both the families were happy for the couple and blessed the pair. However, post the show as per reports, speculations of Radhika and Akshay's separation has been doing the rounds. Akshay J also posted on Insta handle that has he called off his wedding to Radhika the very next day of his Roka ceremony.

