Where Was 'Cursed' Filmed? Know More About The Exotic Locations From This Medieval Drama

Netflix's Cursed is a cinematic adaptation of a novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. It is a rethinking of the old Arthurian legends and is told from a female perspective. The medieval fantasy drama released on Netflix yesterday, July 17 2020 and has some breathtaking landscapes where the series is shot. Here's a list of the Cursed filming locations for those who are intrigued.

Where was Cursed filmed?

According to reports, Netflix's Cursed is based in Medieval England and it is only appropriate to shoot in the country. Cursed filming location is revealed to be primarily in and around the United Kingdom. They were mostly shot in London and at the Langley Film Studios in Slough, Berkshire.

Some reports by daily portals also claim that the crew of Cursed had constructed a whole medieval village in Deepcut on a landowner by the Ministry of Defence. It is a little village in the Borough of Surrey Heath in Surrey, England. This is one of the main Cursed filming locations where most of the scenes were shot from January to November of 2019.

Other reports say that Cursed filming locations also include Holywell Bay Beach in Cornwall, England where the scene with the Vikings were shot. In fact, this place is famous for being the location for a number of other projects. The list includes Poldark and Die Another Day.

🎞 Filming for the new Netflix "Cursed" series with Daniel Sharman and Katherine Langford was taking place at Tithe Barn on Bradford on Avon, rumors have been made that the next filming will take place in Wales. https://t.co/8jtAzFAGgo — Daniel Sharman News (@dsharmanews) April 7, 2019

More about Cursed

Cursed is a fantastical Netflix series based on the Lady of the Lake story of King Arthur's legends. The series is said to be based on the character of Nimue and is narrated from her perspective. It covers the timeline of her joining King Arthur's forces while they plan to return an old sword to the Merlin and how she becomes the Lady of the Lake.

Netflix's Cursed is helmed by Zetna Fuentes. The series stars 13 Reasons Why's Hannah Baker aka Katherine Langford as Nimue. Devon Terrel plays King Arthur while Gustav Skarsgård, Matt Stokoe, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Shalome Brune and Sebastian Armesto play other important roles. The list of 10 episodes for Cursed includes,

Alone Bring Us In Good Ale Cursed Festa and Moreli Nimue Poisons Queen of the Fey The Joining The Red Lake The Sacrifice

