Gigi Hadid Gives A Thumbs Up To The Pyjama Trend; Watch Her Video

Since the news of Gigi Hadid getting pregnant came out in April of 2020, the supermodel has been fairly quiet on her social media and this is because she is starting a new stage in life. She wanted to share this experience with her family and we did not get to see her baby bump for quite a long time. But recently, while she was talking to a media portal on her Instagram fans got the see her baby bump. While on the show, she also gave approval for the new pyjama trend. Take a look at it here to now more.

Gigi Hadid gives thumbs up for this Pyjama

On July 15, the model took to her Instagram Live and shared the second installment of her show Gigi Journal for which she collaborates with a fashion magazine. Before getting to work with the magazine, she took a moment and talked about her favourite garment during her pregnancy.

In her live video, she expressed, "[With] pregnancy, all I want to wear is loose stuff," Gigi says in the video. "[This] is all I want to wear... I can wear the drawstring pants below my belly... I'm obsessed." In the video, she referred to the cutest checkered pyjama set which she had received as a gift from the Aussie brand Holiday The Label. Take a look at the video here.

​​​​​After this video came out, several fans also expressed that Gigi is doing it because the brand sponsors her. But in the video, she also stated that it is not the case and she genuinely likes the pyjama. Apart from Gigi, other celebs are also are seen opting for this pyjama in their daily lives.

Earlier this week, Riverdale star Camila Mendes was also seen adorning the Holiday the Label pyjama shorts while she was out to get coffee in Los Angeles. But the only thing she did differently was she did not opt for the matching top and wore a lilac tank top in the picture. Take a look at the post here.

Camila Mendes spotted in Los Angeles, California ( July 14) #CamilaMendes



©️ on the photos pic.twitter.com/7ocDD3OZ6g — Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Updates (@CamiMadsUpdates) July 15, 2020

Gigi also addressed the rumours of her being pregnant and hiding her baby bump. She joked that if anyone looks at it from the front then the bum is not that viable. Then she turned and unbuttoned her top showing her belly. Take a look at the post here to know more.

