Where Was 'Fatal Affair' Filmed? Know Where This Netflix Show Was Shot

Drama thriller Fatal Affair released on Netflix on July 16, worldwide. The Fatal Affair cast comprises of actors like Omar Epps and Nia Long in the lead roles. Are you wondering, “Where was Fatal Affair filmed”? Here is some information about the Fatal Affair filming location:

While the film portrays the shooting in Oceancrest, however, the shooting has taken place in Los Angeles. The neighbouring places like Malibu and Montrose have also been showcased in the film. Here is a list of locations that were chosen for the Fatal Affair Netflix film.

Los Angeles, California:

The lead actor Ellie and her husband Marcus move to their house in Oceancrest at the start of the film. Their house has a private beach attached to it which gives the couple some privacy. The house serves as an important location in the film as the climax of the film takes place here. In reality, however, the shooting took place at a house in Malibu. Its location is 30760 Broad Beach Road.

El Matador Beach:

One of the scenes features Ellie and Marcus on a cliff. Here, the characters engage in a small argument. These scenes were filmed at the El Matador Beach in Malibu.

Honolulu Avenue in Montrose:

Some of Ellie’s new office scenes have been filmed at 2341 Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

Los Angeles:

Some of the scenes were also shot in Los Angeles. These scenes include places like Ellie’s previous firm and David and Courtney’s house.

More about Fatal Affair Netflix:

A lot can be inferred from the trailer of Fatal Affair. The trailer features the protagonist, Nia Long in a ‘fatal affair’ with a man, whose character is played by Omar Epps. Further, Epps seems to be a lawyer. On the other hand, the trailer showcases Nia Long going back to her husband. However, Nia’s love interest does not seem to let go of her and hence follows her around. The trailer ends with Epps being obsessed with Nia Long. Hence, viewers are left wondering about what will happen next. You can check out the trailer here:

