Fortnite Players Pay A Rich Tribute To Chadwick Boseman At His Black Panther Statue

Fornite paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman with the Black Panther statue which was added to the map amidst the Marvel-themed season. Boseman, who played the role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) passed away last week. The Fortnite Black Panther statue, known as Panther's Prowl, is one of several Marvel monuments added to the map since last week's Season 4 update and fans shared a heartwarming moment after Chadwick Boseman's death.

Fans pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Fortnite Black Panther statue

The Fortnite Black Panther statue can be found near Misty Meadows after Season 4's update last week. While the statute was added to Fortnite in September days after Chadwick Boseman's death, it was pre-planned in their Marvel theme and was not done in the wake of the 43-year-old's death. Gamers have paid their tribute to Chadwick Boseman by honouring the Fortnite Black Panther statue, with Reddit user TheRazoredEdge sharing a video of two players refusing to fight near the monument. Other users have shared images of paying their respects to Chadwick Boseman, with one dressing up as Captain America, Black Panther's fellow Avenger.

According to Comicbook.com, a Fornite Black Panther skin could be soon released by the game's parent company Epic Games. Along with the Fortnite Black Panther statue, several other Marvel-inspired locations have featured on the Fortnite map, including Dr Doom's Domain. Leaks suggest that Black Panther superpowers could be making their way to Fortnite, along with powers from Hulk, Storm, Wolverine, Iron Man and other Marvel characters. In a chat with Kotaku, an Epic Games spokesperson said that the organisation was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, as were the rest of the world.

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and breathed his last on Friday, August 28, 2020. The 43-year-old's battle with cancer was a secret and Boseman portrayed the role of King T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. Before his untimely demise, the Hollywood star also starred in Marshall, 21 Bridge, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which will be a posthumous release. Chadwick Boseman also played the role of MLB legend Jack Robinson in his 2013 biopic 42, and starred in the 2014 movie Draft Day.

(Image Courtesy: Reddt/senkapenka)