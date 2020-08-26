Filmyzilla Leaks Kushal Tandon's Latest Web Series 'Bebaakee'

Digital platform Zee5 has introduced a wide range of web series and movies like Pareeksha, Yaara, and Mafia, among others. Recently, it announced an upcoming original drama Bebaakee, which would premiere on August 30, 2020. However, the latest show fell prey to a piracy website. Zee5’s Bebaakee leaked on Filmyzilla, marking a loss to the makers. Here’s everything you need to know about Bebaakee web series. Read on:

Zee5’s show Bebaakee web series is not the first one to leak on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. The site shares the latest series and movies for the audience to download through torrents. So, it causes humongous loss to the makers of films and shows. There are numerous illegal websites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, among others, in the country.

About 'Bebaakee' on Zee5

Bebaakee is a Zee5 original drama starring Kushal Tandon alongside debutants Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in the lead roles. The upcoming series is about love, hatred, as well as obsession. As per the synopsis on OTT platform Zee5, Bebaakee web series tells the tale of three young friends, who share a deep bond. However, things take a different turn due to their love interest. Soon, everything changes into hatred.

The Zee5 original drama is all set to release on August 30, 2020, on the OTT platform. Previously, the makers also released Bebaakee web series trailer on different social media sites. Check it out:

The government on stopping piracy

Filmyzilla is one of the piracy websites in India. It has leaked numerous movies and web-series including The Lion King, Paatal Lok, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, among others. The Government has taken definitive steps to eradicate the piracy of films and web series.

As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Apart from this, the culprits can also have to bear a fine of ₹10 lakhs. Moreover, people circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

