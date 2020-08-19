Dancing With The Stars 2020 Cast List, Hosts, Other Details About The Show

Dancing with the Stars would be airing its 29th season this autumn. The cast of the show has been revealed who shall be competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Reportedly, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli would be returning as judges on the show.

Dancing with the stars 2020 cast

Good Morning America has revealed the list of contestants who would be competing with each other on the dance reality show. The show will have 14 pro dancers who would be waltzing into the ballroom this season. Check out the list below.

Contestants:

Sharna Burgess Peta Murgatroyd Val Chmerkovskiy Cheryl Burke Keo Motsepe Jenna Johnson Britt Stewart (new pro) Alan Bersten Brandon Armstrong Sasha Farber Daniella Karagach (new pro) Pasha Pashkov Emma Slater Gleb Savchenko

The list of stars joining the show

The list of the star contestants who would be joining the show has not been revealed yet. Only one name that has been confirmed if that of Kaitlyn Bristowe, as reported by TVLine. She was seen in Bachelorette. As reported by GoodHouseKeeping.com, rumour has it that Charlie Sheen was also approached for the show.

When will Dancing with the Stars 2020 release?

The latest season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday on September 14, 2020 on ABC. Reportedly, the season might cut short due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The show usually airs from middle September through late November, but right now the things are a little uncertain.

Who will host the show?

This may come as a shock to some fans of the show, but neither Tom Bergeron nor Erin Andrews would be hosting the latest season of the show. Erin Andrews has co-hosted the show since 2014 and was very popular among the fans of the show. Tom Bergeron had worked with on Dancing with the Stars since the inception of the show in the year 2005.

After having worked for 15 years, Tom took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he will not be hosting the new season. He revealed that he was grateful for the show and how he made lifelong friendships on the show. Check out his tweet below.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

While Tom and Erin won’t be returning as show hosts, the name of the new host has been revealed. The show will be hosted this season by Tyra Banks who is an American television personality, model, producer. She will also be an executive producer on the show. Dancing with the Stars on their official twitter handle revealed the news. Check out the tweet below.

Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times! pic.twitter.com/onh91cRgZC — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

Image credits: Screengrab from Dancing With the stars Instagram video

