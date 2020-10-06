'Dancing With The Stars' 2020: Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Performance To Cameron Boyce

In the recent episode of Dancing With the Stars 2020, contestant Skai Jackson along with her partner Alan paid a tribute to her late co-star Cameron Boyce. Cameron Boyce starred in Disney’s Jessie alongside Skai Jackson. Skai Jackson and Cameron Boyce were seemingly really good friends as they were doing a show together. Talking about her performance, Skai Jackson told her partner Alan, "He was in my life for half of my life, which is crazy."

"Of course I miss him everyday," says Skai Jackson

She further talked about Cameron and said, “I met Cameron, obviously, on Jessie, and we just really built this bond for years and years and years. And he was kind of like a big brother figure to me.” Before her performance, Jackson also stated that Boyce always looked after her through everything.

Skai Jackson got teary-eyed while talking about him as she said, “He really moulded me into the person that I am now. Of course, I miss him every day. But I have him on my phone case, so I get to see him.” She also mentioned that she is really sad that Boyce is no longer with her but stated that she knows he would be really proud of her.

Jackson said, “I know that he loved Dancing with the Stars and he loved dancing. So that's why I'm really excited, just to do this dance because it is for him." Before starting her performance, she ended her talk saying, “I just want to show him that this dance is for him.” Skai Jackson performed foxtrot with her partner Alan on the beats of the song Ordinary People by John Legend. The judging panel at the Dancing With the Stars 2020 was highly impressed by Skai Jackson’s performance.

Derek Hough said, "Skai Jackson, last week I said it wasn't my favourite. This was my absolute favourite dance of the night. I mean, it was just exquisite”. Carrie Ann Inaba also appreciated Skai Jackson’s performance as she said, "First of all, for me, dance is always about the emotion, and I'm sure that Cameron is watching you right now and he is so proud of you. What you did, you were like an angel dancing the most beautiful dance. ... It was just sheer perfection."

Skai Jackon received a total of 28 points from the judges. After her performance, Skai Jackson told host Tyra Banks, "He was someone that was really important to me and he's part of why I did the show”. Tearful Jackson also stated that she just wants to encourage people to donate to the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was really close to him.

