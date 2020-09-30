'Mess-ups Happen': Tyra Banks Reacts To Backlashes From 'Dancing With The Stars' Fans

American singer-actor Tyra Banks, who is currently seen hosting Dancing With The Stars, recently addressed fans, who slammed her for being horrible in the show. In an interview with US Weekly, Tyra Banks clapped back at the trolls and asserted that every host messes up on live TV. While calling it "normal", Tyra added that there would be no mess-ups, if it was not live.

Tyra Banks on criticism by DWTS fans

Interestingly, the 46-year-old actor recalled her experience in the show America’s Next Top Model. She stated that she often messed up there and told the editors to leave it in. She further added that mess-ups make things human and make them look live. The supermodel also stated that some of the best hosting moments have come from mistakes. As the conversation moved ahead, Banks said that the producer in her knows that even though a few people bother mess-ups, it is better than being like a doll.

Fans started trolling the model during the Season 29 premiere of DWTS. A section of viewers took to Twitter to urge ABC to bring back former co-hosts Tom and Erin after they were axed by ABC.

A Twitter user wrote: "Holey Moley Tyra is HORRIBLE. @ABC call an audible and bring back Tom and Erin RIGHT NOW. #DWTS29 is not worth watching," while another's remark read, "It's called Dancing With the Stars, not the Tyra show. It's not all about you honey @tyrabanks."

DWTS season 29

The 29th season of the dance show started premiering from September 14, 2020. 15 popular celebrities participated in the show. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli continued being at the judges' panel. On the other side, Derek Hough returned to the show to fill in Len Goodman's judging position.

In the recent episode, which telecasted on September 28, the Tiger King star and animal activist Carole Baskin got eliminated from the show. In the first week, former NBA football player Charles Oakley was eliminated. The recent episode of the show was a Disney special, in which the contestants imitated a Disney character in their dance performance.

