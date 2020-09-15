Dancing With The Stars Contestant Vernon Davis Loses A Point After Violating Lift Rule

Dancing With The Stars began on September 14 with fake cheers and no audience. In the episode, former NFL Star Vernon Davis performed with Peta Murgatroyd. Before his performance, Vernon Davis mentioned, “I can’t even lie, I’m nervous about Dancing with the Stars”. The NFL star performed really well with Peta, however, due to an unintentional lift, lost a point. Davis and Murgatroyd danced to John Legend's "All of Me."

In the judging panel of Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann cut a point of Vernon Derek for his lift on a foxtrot as there is a no lift rule on Dancing With the Stars. Derek asked Vernon Davis to be cautious about his free arm. Other judges were pretty impressed by his performance as Bruno thought the chemistry was “sizzling,” and it “wasn’t all perfect,” but he genuinely attempted to do a proper rise and fall. Carrie Ann gave the pair 5 points while Derek and Bruno gave him 6 points and the duo received a grand total of 17 points out of 30.

Also Read| 'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe on why she didn't do the show earlier

About Dancing With the Stars first episode

Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks this year. Keeping in mind the worsened condition of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no audience in the ballroom. Fake audience voices were added in the show. The seats of the judges were also kept at a distance keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. The celebrities were also not gathering on the balcony together after each dance.

According to a report by womensday.com, the reality dance show Dancing with the Stars did have a few setbacks and had to make numerous changes due to the ongoing pandemic. It was reported that throughout the night fans were complaining about how the applause track drowned out the host Tyra Bank. However, the biggest mishap happened towards the end of the episode when former basketball player Charles Oakley was hit on the face by his partner Emma Slater accidentally during her dance routine.

The duo performed a salsa routine on the song In Da Club by 50 Cents. Reportedly, it wasn't a smooth performance. But Oakley managed to take the show ahead as he moved along with the music. The mishap occurred at the end when Emma was taking quick turns around Oakley and accidentally hit his face.

Also Read| 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere mishap: Emma Slater accidentally hit Charles Oakley

Dancing With the Stars 2020 celebrity contestants

Anne Heche (actress and director)

A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boy)

Carole Baskin (featured in Netflix's Tiger King)

Charles Oakley (former NBA player)

Chrishell Stause (Netflix Selling Sunset star)

Jeannie Mai (host of The Real)

Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives actor)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time actress)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (reality star from The Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Nelly (rapper and singer)

Nev Schulman (Catfish host and producer)

Monica Aldama (Netflix Cheer coach)Vernon Davis (former NFL player)

Skai Jackson (Disney channel star)

Also Read| Derek Hough replaces Len Goodman as the judge on 'Dancing With The Stars'; See post

Dancing With the Stars 2020 partners

Sharna Burgess

Peta Murgatroyd

Val Chmerkovskiy

Cheryl Burke

Keo Motsepe

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart (new pro)

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Sasha Farber

Daniella Karagach (new pro)

Pasha Pashkov

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

Also Read| All about Britt Stewart, a new professional dancer in 'Dancing With The Stars' season 29

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.