Dancing With The Stars' Cheryl Burke Says She Is Two-years Sober; Explains Her Journey

Recently, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke asserted that she is celebrating two years of sobriety. On Tuesday's episode of the LadyGang podcast (via US Weekly), Cheryl talked about her road to sobriety. During her appearance in the podcast, Cheryl also revealed how her journey has brought her closer to the DWTS partner, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, who has been sober for some time as well.

Interestingly, during the podcast, co-host Keltie Knight initiated the conversation of McLean’s road to sobriety, which led Burke to open up as well. Burke asserted that it was the reason why she wanted AJ to be her partner, who is still fresh in the scene or likes to go out. She further stated that she is not in the Alcoholics Anonymous program, but she has not drunk in two years. Burke's partner AJ McLean had struggled with drug and alcohol issues for several years before going sober.

As the conversation moved further, the 36-year-old dancer also revealed that she made the decision to go sober at her engagement with Matthew Lawrence, which was held back in May 2018. The DTWS pro also talked about her late father, who also passed away in 2018, while stating that he was an alcoholic; his history with substance abuse also factored into her going sober. Interestingly, the full episode of the LadyGang podcast will air on Tuesday on PodcastOne.

Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean

On the other side, the Dancing with the Stars participants has also launched their Pretty Messed Up podcast. During the podcast appearance, Cheryl shared that Pretty Messed Up has been “great” so far. Meanwhile, talking about Cherly, she debuted on Dancing With the Stars in the second season of the show, which she won with 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey.

Later, she also won the following year with Dallas Cowboys football legend Emmitt Smith. However, she has not won since. In the last season of DWTS, Burke was paired with NFL star Ray Lewis, but they withdrew three weeks after the latter suffered a tendon injury.

