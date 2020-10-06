AJ McLean's Performance On DWTS Rings The Nostalgia Bell For Backstreet Boys Fans

Dancing With the Stars has progressed into its fourth week and fans of the show have been getting treated to one after another impressive dance routines by different stars. Week 4 of DWTS featured a number of heart touching moments like Skai giving a tribute to her late friend Cameron Boyce. But, undoubtedly one of the top moments from the dance reality tv show this week around was AJ Mclean's performance on the Larger Than Life song originally performed by his former band Backstreet Boys. Check out the video below -

AJ McLean's Larger Than Life performance

Fans were anticipating a performance by McLean on a Backstreet Boys which happened in the fourth week. AJ also received support from his former band members virtually as they could be seen performing behind him on the screen. The performer mixed up the variations of Cha-Cha dance form with a pop song like Larger Than Life which allowed him to perform alongside his band members.

Understandably, McLean's performance on DWTS ring the nostalgia bell for many of Backstreet Boys fans who took to Twitter and shared their thoughts about the same. The band was prominent in the 90s, emerging as one of the most successful boy bands at the time, however, it has in recent years emerged to be a pop-culture entity which is often referenced to in many films and shows.

While one fan took to Twitter and wrote - 'Here’s how you know you’re surpassing the current generation: when you can still sing word for word “Larger than Life” along with the Backstreet Boys. Thanks for that throwback boys.. nice job AJ! '. Another one wrote - 'I’m over here dancing and singing like a tween'. Check out fan reactions for McLean's performance on DWTS below -

McLean is one of the many celebrities who are competing in Season 29 of DWTS. The singer performs with Cheryl Burke on the show and has embarked on taking on different dance forms in order to impress the judges. The latest performance actually ended up impressing the judges a little too much, allowing them to gain a score of 24 out of 30.

