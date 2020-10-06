Tyra Banks Makes A Horrifying Error As She Announces Wrong Names For Bottom Two On DWTS

The most recent episode of Dancing With The Stars aired on ABC on Monday, October 5. Fans of the show were shocked to see that its new host Tyra Banks made a petrifying gaffe on live television. She sent Monica Aldama off to the 'safe' zone during voting, only to realize that Monica was in the bottom two and was perilously close to elimination. Read on to find know more about the same.

Tyra Banks announces the wrong name on live television

The 46-year-old model and the creator of America’s Next Top Model is one of the most celebrated television personalities in America. She became the new host of DWTS this season. However, in the October 5 episode, Tyra made the blunder of announcing Monica as one of the safe contestants, only to call them on stage again.

Admitting to her mistake, Tyra said that there had been an error in the control room. At this the gracious judges swoop in and in order to help Tyra save face on live television. Judge Bruno Tonioli said, “Nobody is infallible. You know, it happened in the UK too.” Tyra then apologised to Monica and her partner Val and claimed that there had been a mix up with her cards.

However, the quandary reached a crescendo when Tyra relayed the results of viewer voting and stated who was actually safe. Monica and Val were actually among the bottom two contestants alongside Anne and her partner Keo Motsepe. Judges finally decided to let Anne and Keo go and saved Monica and Val. Tyra handled the situation as graciously as she could, the supermodel also took to her Twitter after the episode aired and addressed the confusion.

Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 6, 2020

Tyra Banks addresses weight gain

In a video interview that Tyra did for Harper Bazaar in April 2020, she revealed everything she ate in a day. Tyra also addressed the fact that she had lately put on some extra pounds. Tyra stated, "I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life.” She further stated that she had gained 25 pounds since she did her sports illustrated swimsuit shoot in 2019. Banks then insisted that she had no issue with her weight gain and planned to keep eating what she enjoyed.

In an exclusive interview which was featured a few years back in Entertainment Tonight, Tyra revealed that she had started feeling a responsibility to stand up for herself when people started bullying her for her weight. She stated that she felt morally obligated to take a stand not just for herself but all women who were bullied for their weight. She stated that she had learnt to embody confidence in place of insecurity.

