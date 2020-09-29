Nev Schulman Tops 'DWTS' Score Charts With His Jack Sparrow Performance

Nev Schulman from Dancing With the Stars has been a trending topic since his last performance in the dance reality show. He managed to grab the viewers' attention with his performance of the Argentine Tango to Angelica from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The dancer not only dressed up as Jack Sparrow but also managed to enact him perfectly. Read more to know about Nev Schulman’s performance as Jack Sparrow on Dancing With The Stars.

Nev Schulman grabs the viewers attention with his Jack Sparrow performance

Nev Schulman is a prominent contestant in Dancing With the Stars and has been paired with the professional dancer, Jenna Johnson. Their first week’s performance got them a respectable score of 20/30. In the second week, the couple survived the eliminations round by scoring 21/30.

With their latest Jack Sparrow skit performance, the couple managed to get the highest points, 24/30 for week three of Dancing With The Stars 2020. After seeing Nev Schulman’s performance, a number of his fans have been talking about it through their Twitter accounts. Here are some fan reactions on Nev Schulman’s performance on week three of Dancing With The Stars.

Nev in the background shots fully embracing his inner Captain Jack Sparrow is my favorite part of this episode. #dwts — Kourtelynne (@kourtelynne) September 29, 2020

Omg @NevSchulman acting like Jack Sparrow in the rafters has me losing it...#DWTS — Sydney Chaney (@sydney_chaney97) September 29, 2020

The cast of Dancing With The Stars

The cast of Dancing With The Stars 2020 consists of a huge variety of celebrity who have managed to outshine each other with their talents in the industry. From Youtubers to former sports players, the casting team of the show consists of all the celebrities you can imagine. Currently, the former NBA power forward, Charles Oakley has just been eliminated from the show.

There has been a lot of buzz around the cast of Dancing With The Stars 2020 because the makers had revealed their names on the season premiere itself. Every year the cast list is released before the show is released but the makers decided to not follow the same game plan this year. Seeing the buzz around it shows how effective their new reveal system is. Here is the cast list of Dancing With The Stars 2020 season.

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater (eliminated)

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov (eliminated)

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

