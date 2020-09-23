Who Is Jesse Metcalfe? Know All About The 'Dancing With The Stars 2020' Contestant

At the moment, Jesse Metcalfe can be seen shaking a leg on Dancing With The Stars. He is paired with dancing partner Sharna Burgess. Unlike his macho movies and rugged films, Jesse is currently dancing his heart out to tango, salsa, freestyle, waltz and more as per a report in ET Canada. According to a report in MEAWW.com, the actor’s looks have been a talk of the town. Born on December 9, 1978, the actor is now 41 years old. He has also been amusing fans with his fit built and dancing skills on the show.

Who is Jesse Metcalfe?

Jesse Metcalfe is an actor and also a musician who hails from Carmel Valley Village in California. The actor was born to Nancy and Jeff Metcalfe. According to a report in Hollywood Life, the actor was enrolled in New York University when he was not pursuing acting. However, after landing Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald’s role in soap opera Passions, Jesse quit school to pursue acting as a serious career. Desperate Housewives fans might recognise the actor from his stint in the show between the year 2004 to 2007 and then again a reoccurring role in 2009.

Is Jesse Metcalfe married?

Jesse Metcalfe dated Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle between the years 2006 to 2008. After their split, he dated actress Cara Santana. Their relationship bloomed in 2008 and after a few years of dating, they announced their engagement in the year 2016. However, in the wee time of 2020, the couple ended their relationship, as per a report on People TV. The couple went their separate ways after there was speculation of Jesse being involved with someone else, as per a report in People TV.

What ethnicity is Jesse Metcalfe?

Jesse Metcalfe is of American origin. According to ET Canada, the actor has English, Irish, French, as well as an Italian descent from his father’s side. According to simplyceleb.io, the actor follows Christianity by birth.

Jesse Metcalfe's net worth

Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth is $12 million dollars. He owned a house with his former partner in West Hollywood and also owns several luxe cars and properties according to a report in celebritynetworth.com. The actors greatest earning came from his gig as John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. The actor’s hit film John Tucker Must Die has also added to his wealth over the years as per the aforementioned website. The actor is currently in Dancing With The Stars which should be an addition to his net worth.

