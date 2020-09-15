'Dancing With The Stars' Premiere Mishap: Emma Slater Accidentally Hit Charles Oakley

The popular American dance show Dancing with the Stars witnessed a mishap on their 29th season’s premiere. One of the contestants, Charles Oakley was accidentally hit on the face by his partner Emma Slater. The mishap occurred at the end on the final turn. The duo danced a salsa routine as their first dance.

According to a report by womensday.com, the reality dance show Dancing with the Stars did have a few setbacks and had to make numerous changes due to the ongoing pandemic. It was reported that throughout the night fans were complaining about how the applause track drowned out the host Tyra Bank.

However, the biggest mishap happened towards the end when former basketball player Charles Oakley was accidentally hit on the face by his partner Emma Slater.

The duo performed a salsa routine on the song In Da Club by 50 Cents. As reported, it wasn’t the smoothest performance. But Oakley managed to grab everyone’s attention with his smile and moved along with the music. The mishap occurred at the end when Emma was taking quick turns around Oakley and accidentally hit his face.

The report further stated that the size difference between the two could’ve been the cause of the accident. The 56-year-old former NBC star who is 6-foot-8 is much huge than Slater who is 5-foot-5. This could have caused the untimely blow to the face.

Even though the blow wasn’t that evident to the judges, it was quite visible to the fans who did make a note of it. The judges, however, noticed the room for growth as stated by Slater. As reported, one of the judges Carrie Ann Inaba told Oakley that he was ahead of the music the entire time which happens due to nervousness. Another judge Derek Hough thought that Oakley was a bit flat-footed. The duo received a total score of 12 points by the judges.

As soon as the premiere date was released fans of the reality dance show were filled with excitement. The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars features celebrities such as Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, A.J. McLean, Carole Baskin, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, Jeannie Mai, and Jesse Metcalfe. The show also stars Johnny Weir, Justina Machado, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Monica Aldama, and Verno n Davis.

