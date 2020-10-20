Dancing With The Stars' Derek Hough Will Not Propose To His Girlfriend On The Show

Dancing With The Stars' ex-contestant and new judge Derek Hough recently talked about proposing to his girlfriend on the reality TV show, in an interview with ABC. The dancer made it clear that 'it was not his style' and that he wouldn't propose to Hayley Erbert on the show. Read ahead to know more about the couple and about what Derek Hough said.

Derek Hough started his interview by mentioning he was very happy to be on the show and was 'excited' to be dancing with his girlfriend. Hinting at his wedding plans, Derek added that he was soon going to be dancing in the ballroom with his girlfriend and that he was 'already planning it'.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been dating for 5 years and also have a YouTube channel called Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life together. The couple also mentioned they would get married live on YouTube. However, Derek clarified that they would not get engaged on the show.

A while back, Derek had mentioned on his YouTube Channel - "Hey, if we get 500,000 subscribers then we’ll do it. 'Of course, that was a joke, but also I was like, it’s a joke, but if it happens... “I’m just kidding!" Many fans thought that Derek would propose to his girlfriend on TV after his statement but that won't happen. Derek clarified again that the statement was just a joke.

Finally, on the topic of his relationship, Derek mentioned that during quarantine, many couples either drifted apart or came together and Derek felt he and his girlfriend 'fortunately grew closer together'. He also added that he would definitely get married to Hayley and said everything was 'going in the right direction'.

Derek on DWTS

Derek and his girlfriend have been performing very well on the show. Many fans have added that they seem to be the best performers on the show. Derek also shared a post on his Instagram, where the two could be seen dancing. Take a look:

