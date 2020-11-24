'Dancing With The Stars' Finale Declares Their Champions: Find Out The Winning Couple

Dancing With The Stars is an American reality TV show in which each celebrity contestant is paired up with a professional dancer. The show has been adapted from the UK show Strictly Come Dancing and it premiered in the year 2005. Each dancing couple performs and competes with the rest and their victory depends on the points given by the judges as well the votes received by the audience. Let us have a look at the contestant who won Dancing With The Stars 2020.

Who won 'Dancing With The Stars 2020'?

Kaitlyn Bristowe along with her partner Artem Chigvintsev have won Dancing With The Stars and have been crowned as the champions of this season. Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem performed a repeat of their Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears and another dance to "Sparkling Diamonds" from "Moulin Rouge" in the finals. The dancing couple received full marks from the judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. Catfish host Nev Schulman, rapper Nelly, and Jane the Virgin's Justina Machado came in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

This season has been filled with a number of controversies of various kinds. Kaitlyn and Artem had previously claimed that one of the judges, Carrie Ann, was judging them too harshly possibly because of Carrie’s relationship history with Artem, as the two were formerly a couple, as reported by Digital Spy. Carrie Ann had responded to this claim by saying that she was professional in her role as a judge and there was no personal bias. The show had other controversies as well, including a wardrobe malfunction, romance rumours and some other blunders too.

This season of the show had finally come to an end with Dancing With The Stars finale witnessing Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvinstev getting crowned as the champions of the show. Kaitlyn Bristowe is a well-known Canadian actor who had appeared in the eleventh season of The Bachelorette. She had also appeared in the nineteenth season of The Bachelor as a contestant.

