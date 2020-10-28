Dancing With The Stars: Who Went Home On The Show Last Night?

Dancing With The Stars premiered its 29th season last month for viewers worldwide. Despite the pandemic, DWTS is receiving a huge response from fanatics of the show all over the world. The dance reality show features some of the well-known celebrities paired with professional dancers. The recent episode of Dancing With The Stars was inspired by villains of pop culture. Dancing With The Stars celebrated Halloween with dance routines based on iconic villains. A lot of people have been wondering about what happened in the recent episode and have been thinking about who was sent home in DWTS elimination. For all the people who are curious to know who went home on Dancing With The Stars last night, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who went home on Dancing With The Stars last night

The dancing duo of Monica Aldama and her professional dancing partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated in the Dancing With The Stars’ Halloween special episode. The duo performed a Jazz which was inspired by Nurse Ratched. The character is the main protagonist in the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The performance of Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy had sensuality in their performance but unfortunately, it was not enough to impress the judges much. Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy managed to get only 22 points from the judges out of 30.

The two pairs who were in jeopardy in the recent episodes were Jeannie Mai with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong and Monica Aldama with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The judges decided to give Jeannie Mai another chance and chose her over Monica. Monica had scored a fabulous all nine in last week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars but sadly, she could not emulate her performance.

In other happenings of the episode, performances were inspired by villains like Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, Maleficent, Nurse Ratched, Cruella De Vil, Chucky among others. Nev Schulman topped the recent episode with the highest score of the season as the duo earned all 10s. Their Black Swan performance made them achieve this feat. The duo was closely followed by Johnny Weir, Nelly and Skai Jackson with 27 points each. The second-lowest scoring contestant episode was Kaitlyn Bristowe with a score of 24. Here is a list of contestants who have been eliminated till now.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

