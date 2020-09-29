'Dancing With The Stars' Sees Special Performance By Jeannie Mai For Fiance Jeezy

On September 28, Dancing With the Stars returned for the third week of competition. Participant Jeannie Mai gave a special performance for fiancé Jeezy on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. The Real co-host dedicated her week three dance to the rapper. For the reality dancing competition series, Mai shook a leg on a Viennese Waltz to the tune of Married Life from the movie Up.

Jeannie Mai's dance on DWTS

Interestingly, before presenting Jeannie's dance, her pro dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong, gave the details of their performance and called it "cute" as the performance will showcase an old couple growing old together. Meanwhile, Mai also asserted that the song was "very symbolic to her and Jeezy". On the show, Mai said that her entire life took a turn when she met Jeezy. She also recalled how they got engaged a few months after going on their first date in November 2018.

Interestingly, to channel the character, Ellie, from the Disney/Pixar film, Mai dressed up as an old lady. She also wore a grey wig, yellow dress and glasses. The performance bagged positive reviews and scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, who praised Mai's performance.

After receiving the praises, the 41-year-old stylist gave a shout-out to her husband-to-be as she said that she specifically chose this dance because J is the love of her life. She added that when they met, she pictured the beginning of this. Before signing off, she stated that the minute she met J, she could not wait to grow old with him, happily ever after. Jeannie bagged two 7s and an 8 for a total of 22 out of 30.

Who got eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

After former professional basketball player Charles Oakley was eliminated from the competition last week, the remaining 14 celebrities and their partners returned to the ballroom with new dances to hit Disney songs. At the end of the show, host Tyra Banks revealed that the bottom two couples were Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov and Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe. Later, it was announced that Carole and Pasha are out of the competition.

