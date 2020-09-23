'Dancing With The Stars' 2020 Cast And Judges Speak About Their Latest Season; WATCH

Dancing With the Stars 2020 cast has been in the headlines since they released a small video about their show. The new star cast and the judges were seen talking about the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Their YouTube channel released a video called, The Cast Talks About the 2020 Season - Dancing with the Stars. Read more to know what Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast had to say about their latest season.

Dancing With the Stars cast YouTube video

The video released by Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel shows every member of the team including the new stars and even the judges. The video is narrated by the fan-favourite host, Tyra Banks. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had decided to part ways from the show thus were not sen in the video.

Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been brought back by the makers as the series judges. Derek Hough would be taking up Len Goodman's spot as a judge as he was not able to travel due to the travel restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus. Apart from the judges, Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast has managed to gain a lot of attention with this video.

They have also been trending on social media as the couple eliminations begin. Here is the complete list of Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast along with their professional partners.

Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater (eliminated)

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast consists of a huge variety of celebrity and they have certainly managed to outshine with their talents in the industry. From Youtubers to former sports players, the casting team of the show consists of all the celebrities you can imagine. Currently, the former NBA power forward, Charles Oakley has just eliminated from the show.

There has been a lot of buzz around the Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast because the makers have revealed their names on the season premiere itself. Every year the cast list is released before the show is released but the makers decided not to follow the same game plan. Seeing the buzz around it shows how effective their new reveal system.

