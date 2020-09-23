DWTS' Chrishell Stause Is Letting Fans Know What 'Dancing With The Stars' Is Really Like

American dance competition TV series Dancing With The Stars recently premiered its latest season. Just like the previous seasons, the latest edition of the show also started with a bang. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is also one of the competitors on the show. She is paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. DWTS' Chrishell Stause is documenting her experience of being a part of Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast with Good Morning America and has been sharing what the show is really like. Here is what DWTS' Chrishell Stause had to say about the show.

DWTS' Chrishell Stause shares what the show is really like

Chrishell Stause said that she could not have imagined the immersive and all-encompassing nature of the show before. She shared that if she was not dancing, she was thinking about dancing. On the morning of the show, DWTS' Chrishell Stause woke up at 4 AM, claiming that she had dreamt that she had forgotten her steps. Chrishell Stause further added that she then watched a videotape of her rehearsals several times until she was convinced that she knew all the steps before going back to sleep.

Chrishell Stause said that performing on the show has been one of the scariest experiences for her and yet she cannot wait to do it again. Stause added that two weeks of tiring training drills for that one minute of dancing glory and starting all over again with just one week this time is really scary.

Chrishell Statuse's videos

Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast

Dancing With The Stars is one of the most popular celebrity dancing competition shows in the world. The first season aired in 2005 and since then the show is winning hearts of the audiences. The show is back again this year with new cast members paired with professional dancers. Here is a look at the complete Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast.

Celebrities

Monica Aldama

Carole Baskin

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Vernon Davis

Anne Heche

Skai Jackson

Justina Machado

AJ McLean

Jeannie Mai

Jesse Metcalfe

Nelly

Nev Schulman

Charles Oakley

Chrishell Stause

Johnny Weir

Professional dancers

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

