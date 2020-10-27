What Happened To Cheryl Burke During Her 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsal With AJ McLean

Dancing with the Stars 2020 dancer Cheryl Burke has been making headlines ever since she suffered from a head injury during her latest Dancing with the Stars rehearsal. While the dancer was preparing for her dance for the Villains Night, she took a hard fall on the stage. In case you are wondering what happened to Cheryl Burke, read ahead for more details on her accident.

What happened to Cheryl Burke?

On October 26, Cheryl Burke told her fans that she had hard fall on the stage while rehearsing with her dance partner AJ McLean. Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean were practising a tango dance routine for the Villians Night, wherein the latter kills the former towards the end of their performance. Cheryl Burke was doing a dance step where she walked backwards in immense force. However, she lost her balance and fell backwards on her head.

Seeing Burke fall, AJ was shocked and slipped beside her. He asked her if she was alright. The dancer shared that when she fell and hit her head in splits of seconds, AJ picked her up and took to the emergency room. Cheryl Burke's injury seemed quite serious. However, she did not mention anything serious in her recent post explaining her fall during the rehearsal.

Cheryl Burke and Dancing with the Stars official Instagram accounts shared Cheryl Burke's injury new with fans. While Burke shared a couple of pictures from their rehearsal, the show shared a BTS video, wherein she can be seen crashing on the stage. In Dancing with the Stars official Instagram post, AJ McLean can be seen explaining the entire incident. He said, "Cheryl and I were practising during stage rehearsal and it did not go well... It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor".

On the other hand, sharing an Instagram post, Cheryl wrote, 'Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine. It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground.' Take a look at both the Instagram post below.

