'Dancing With The Stars' Season 1 Celebrities And Where They Are Now; Here Is The List

The first season of Dancing with the Stars released in June 2005 and was one of the most followed reality shows around that time. The show featured six celebrities from different fields of work, who were paired with six ballroom dancers. The six pairs gave each other a tough completion and at the end of the season, Kelly Monaco and his professional dance partner Alec Mazo took the title home. Here is a look at the six celebrities who participated in the show and where they are today.

Dancing with the Stars Season 1 contestants

1. Trista Sutter

Trista Sutter is an actor from Indianapolis who has worked in quite a few critically acclaimed shows. She is famous for her appearance in The Bachelorette which was running between 2003 and 2013. The actor has appeared in a wide range of television shows between 2004 and 2019. She was previously seen in the television series Entertainment Tonight. She has also been a part of the reality show titled Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

2. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield is a celebrated professional boxer who was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. He was the cruiserweight champion in the late 1980s and also ruled the heavyweight championships in early 1990s. He has lately been quite active on social media while he posts about the various workout routines that keepshim fit.

3. Rachel Hunter

Rachel Hunter is a supermodel from Auckland in New Zealand. She has also been an actor and producer over the past few years. She has appeared in various films including Dead Write where she played the pivotal character, Jade. She was last seen in the television film called The Women: Behind Steel Dragon. She has been an active film and television actor between the years 1991 and 2015. She also appeared on New Zealand’s Got Talent in the year 2012.

4. Joey Mclntyre

Joey Mclntyre is an actor and writer from Massachusetts in the USA. He has been a part of various television series, programmes, and films over the past few years. He is remembered for his role in The Heat and The Hotwives of Orlando amongst others. He was a pivotal part of the short television series called Harvey Girls Forever!. He also appeared on Fuller House recently.

5. John O’ Hurley

John O’ Hurley is a celebrated senior actor who has worked in different genres of films and shows. He has been a part of films like The X Files and Seinfeld in his career as an actor. He was recently seen in the film 7 Days to Vegas where he played the character, Walter. He also appeared on the television show The Lion Guard between 2017 and 2019. John O’ Hurley will be seen in upcoming films and shows like Christmas in New England and The Tramp, amongst others.

6. Kelly Monaco

Kelly Monaco was the winner of Dancing with the Stars season one. She has worked in a wide range of films and shows over the past few years. She was recently seen on the show General Hospital where she played Sam McCall. The show was active between 2003 and 2020. She also worked on a show called Port Charles for three years after 2000, where she played Livvie Locke.

Image Courtesy: Kelly Monaco and Rachel Hunter Instagram

