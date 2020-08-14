John Cena 'proud' Of Ex-fiancee Nikki Bella For Becoming A Mother: Reports

In April 2018, John Cena and Nikki Bella ended their 6-year long relationship and called off their wedding, which was scheduled to take place a month later. Though the two went through a rough patch after their break-up, they soon decided to move on. Nikki Bella started dating her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Artem Chigvintsev and the two soon confessed their love for each other. In January 2020, the pair got engaged and they recently welcomed a baby boy in their family.

John Cena is happy for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

After the news of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s baby boy went viral, John Cena told a HollywoodLife source that he’s "proud" of his former girlfriend. The source claimed that John Cena is happy for the couple because Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother and she finally got what she had wanted. The source also claimed that the 16-time WWE Champion will reach out to Nikki Bella in the future to congratulate her.

“He will eventually reach out because it is pretty much a guarantee that they will see each other in the future. He will be very mature about it all. He is proud that she is diving into this new chapter in life and is very happy that she is in the place she wanted to be in all along, as a mother.”

John Cena is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh and according to reports, the two met while the actor was filming ‘Playing with Fire’ in 2019 at her hometown in Vancouver, Canada. The two were also seen walking the red carpet together during the movie’s premiere. Fans and paparazzi have spotted them multiple time in public and, a couple of months ago, the two were stopped having fun at a carnival.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up?

After John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their wedding, many fans accused Nikki Bell for the break-up. However, the People Magazine (via Bustle) later revealed that it was John Cena who got cold feet before their wedding. "John Cena talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her (Nikki Bella). But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always," an unnamed source told the magazine.

Image Source: WWE.com, Nikki Bella/ Instagram