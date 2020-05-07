'Dangerous Lies' Ending Explained | Here's How The Web Of Lies Gets Untangled In The Movie

Dangerous Lies is a 2020 movie that was released on Netflix. The movie stars Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Sean Owen Roberts, Trevor Lerner, Elliott Gould, Cam Gigandet, Michael P. Northey, and Sasha Alexander. It is a mystery thriller drama, in which one has to wait right to the end in order to understand how the entire story will be unveiled. The Dangerous Lies ending has confused many and thus it was difficult to understand the plot.

'Little Fires Everywhere' Book Ending | How Was It Different From The Hulu Show?

Dangerous Lies ending explained

The story traces the journey of Katie, along with her husband Adam, who was under the service of an old and rich gentleman Leonard, who dies mysteriously one day. The couple is informed by Leonard’s lawyer that they are left with Leonard’s entire estate. The couple then finds a chest full of money in the attic. Here is where the primary mystery begins in the plot.

ALSO READ | 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Ending Explained: What Happens To Phantom's Undying Love?

The two decide to keep the money, and Adam tries to take yet another step and decides that they would evade taxes as well. Katie, trying to do better, insists that they should follow the rules. Unfortunately for the couple, a real estate agent named Mickey Hayden enters their life, completely insistent on buying the house. He starts snooping around as well. Adam is blamed by many, as they start claiming that he might have been the murderer of Leonard. Katie remembers how Adam’s first reaction after realising that Leonard is dead is to burn his belongings and bury him, leaving just the princess-cut diamonds that he owned.

ALSO READ | Doctor Foster Ending Explained: How Do Gemma And Tom Deal With Simon?

The lawyer, played by Jamie Chung, convinces Katie that Adam cannot be trusted. The detective who is looking at the case, Detective Chesler, also has her eyes on Adam. Adam suggests to Katie that they should leave the house and go away.

As they are about to leave, Mickey is standing in the hallway with a gun. He is not a real estate agent but is a jewel thief, who is behind the bag of diamonds. He was the gardener’s partner, but the two were not successful in robbing Leonard. Adam and Mickey shoot at each other. Katie is upset that she never realised how Adam is the one who killed Leonard, and now Adam is also dead.

ALSO READ | 'Outer Banks' Ending Explained: What Will Happen To John B And Sarah As Secrets Unfold?

Lawyer Julia later reveals to Katie that she was also working with Mickey and wanted the diamonds as well, so she created a fake will. Detective Chesler enters the house to see Julia holding Katie at gunpoint. The detective then kills Julia. The movie takes four months’ leap, where Katie is six months pregnant and gardening. Julia comes and informs Katie that Adam has been removed from the suspects' list. Katie turns on the sprinkles only to reveal the diamonds spread around haphazardly in the mulch.

ALSO READ | 'Pihu' Ending Explained: What Happens When A Two-year-old Gets Close Calls With Death?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.