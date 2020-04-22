'The Phantom Of The Opera' Ending Explained: What Happens To Phantom's Undying Love?

The Phantom of the Opera's 25-anniversary version was live-streamed by a new YouTube channel named The Shows Must Go On!, which was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall. The story of The Phantom of the Opera shares the story of the Phantom, who falls in the love with a dancer Christine Daae after he hears her beautiful singing skills. Their story is shown in a flashback as Raoul de Chagny, who had a clash with the Phantom recounts the story. Below is The Phantom of the Opera ending explained.

The Phantom of the Opera synopsis

The Phantom of the Opera strides towards ending when Phantom participates in the play Don Juan opposite Christine. Christine unmasks the Phantom in from of the audience, revealing his deranged face. This angers him and he cuts off the chandelier and it falls on the audience. Phantom takes Christine to his lair.

Raoul follows the two to try and save Christine from the Phantom. He falls into a flooding chamber and then keeps on falling into the many traps set up by the Phantom. Phantom traps Raoul and then gives Christine a choice. He says that either she can live with the Phantom and allow Raoul to live, or choose the life of liberty while living Raoul to die.

She tells the Phantom that she is not afraid of him and kisses him. This makes the Phantom realise that he wants Christine to be happy and lets the two go. The Phantom then sits in front of the monkey music box and when Christine comes to return him the ring he had given, he sings, "Christine, I love you".

When the Phantom looks at Christine leaving, he breaks the numerous mirrors with a candle holder. When he hears the hoard of people coming to look for him, he flees in despair. Meg Giry finds the Phantom's half-mask lying next to the music box.

Coming back to the life of old Raoul who takes the monkey music box from the auction, he goes to Christine's grave. He places the box there and sees that the grave has a red rose with black satin tied around it like the Phantom used to give Christine. The ribbon also has the ring which Christine had given to him, which meant that Phantom still lived after all these years.

The Phantom of the Opera ending explained

The Phantom decided that the happiness of Christine lies with Raoul and not with him. In an act of love, he lets her go. The ending scene shows how even after years, the Phantom still remembers Christine and loves her.

