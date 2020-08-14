'Abhay 2' Review Of Ep 1, 2 & 3: Kunal Kemmu Starrer Crime Thriller Must Not Be Missed

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu, Shubhankar Das, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Elnaaz Norouzi, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh among others. The series has been directed by B. P. Singh and Ken Ghosh and is the second instalment of the crime thriller series. Abhay 2 is available to stream on Zee5 Premium. Here is a review of the first 3 episodes that have been released on the OTT platform.

Plot

The series revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, who a crime investigation officer and has a reputation of solving any criminal case. While solving cases, Abhay thinks just like any criminal would and is seen approaching each case from a criminal’s point of view. So far, only 3 episodes of the series have been released, and each has a different story and different case to be investigated, only the police team is common for all the cases.

Read Also | Did You Know Sunny Leone Was To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Kunal Kemmu's 'Kalyug'?

The first episode shows that a group of brilliant students get kidnapped and murdered just before their exams. The investigation leads the police to a twisted serial killer. Meanwhile, a school bus is taken hostage by a person no one could have suspected.

Episode 2 revolves around a sex worker and a dead body of a sub-inspector which is found in a canal. Abhay investigates who could have murdered the inspector and what was the motive behind it.

Episode 3, on the other hand, is about the hijacking of a school bus and the kids go missing. The villain behind these kidnappings is taken into custody and he tries to crack a deal with Abhay Pratap Singh. Will Abhay make a deal in exchange for information about the kids?

Read Also | Chunky Panday Was Banned Before His First Film Released? Actor Spills The Beans

What works?

The writing of the stories is gripping and is likely to keep the viewers interested. Kunal Kemmu has once again proved that he can deliver good performances in any role. The direction and screenplay of the series are up to the mark and no over-the-top drama has been shown.

Read Also | Kunal Kemmu Shares His Different Moods Of 2020 With A Unique Twist; See Post

Final thoughts

The series so far looks promising with each episode crafted well and the characters are well rounded. The background music has been worked on well enough to give the sense of what each character is feeling, and keeps the viewer gripped. While the makers have taken some creative liberty to show how Abhay gets clues and solves cases, they have also made sure that they do not portray him as a ‘hero’ who needs no one else. Would recommend watching the series for the good performances put up by lead actors in each episode.

Read Also | Kunal Kemmu Shares A Glimpse Of BTS From The Poster Shoot Of 'Abhay 2'

Rating: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: this is a review of the first 3 episodes only.

Promo image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.