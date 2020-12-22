'DanMachi' Season 4 Release Date: When Does The New Season Release?

The finale of Danmachi season 3 aired on December 18. The finale was full of surprises and action. The end of the fantasy anime’s season 3 has prompted many fans to wonder about DanMachi season 4. Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, also known as DanMachi, has been a fan-favourite ever since the anime series first debuted in the mid-2010s? However, the finale of season 3 of aired on December 18 on Crunchyroll. Read on to learn more about Danmachi season 4 release date.

Read | As Tom Cruise Erupts On Mission Impossible 7's Set Yet Again, 5 Crew Members Quit The Film

Danmachi Season 4 release date

At the time of writing, DanMachi has not been renewed for a fourth season by J.C. Staff. However, many believe that anime is highly likely to return. So far, no official news of its renewal has surfaced, but given the success of the previous seasons, fans can expect season 4. But, no official DanMachi season 4 release date is out yet.

Read | Tom Cruise's Leaked Audio Reveals Him Yelling At MI7 Crew Members For COVID Violations

Is DanMachi season 3 over?

Ever since it premiered in 2015, the series has been extremely popular around the world. However, season 3 did not meet many of the fan’s expectations, as the anime is currently scoring a 7.4/10 on IMDb, 7.66/10 on My Anime List. However, it has scored 4.6/5 on Crunchyroll, which is enough merit for the renewal.

Source: @honeysanimeEN (Twitter)

Read | Suspect in Japan anime studio fire charged with murder

DanMachi Season 4 release date

As the anime has not been officially renewed, a release date for DanMachi season 4 is not available but some predictions can be made based on the previous seasons. There was a four-year gap between the first two seasons, the second premiered in July 2019, which was just five months after it was announced.

On the other hand, season 3 debuted in July 2020 which was eight months following its official renewal. Assuming that DanMachi season 4 will have a similar production schedule, the anime will be officially renewed within the next few months, the anime could theoretically return as soon as August 2021.

Source: @Kouteiumuu (Twitter)

Read | Lexa anime skin: How to unlock the new Lexa skin in Fortnite Season 5?

DanMachi Manga: What could the season 4 plot be?

In the season 3 finale, Argonaut (Hero’s Return), Hermes asks the Xenos to attack the population of Orario. His motive is to prompt Bell to use this occasion to regain at least some of his reputation as an adventurer. Gros and Bell fight becomes intense as he Elina gets trapped in the middle of their rivalry. Another Xeno named Asterius arrives there and engages Bell. Bell quickly realizes that his current opponent is actually the minotaur he defeated earlier. However, this one Bells ends up losing. Season 4 is likely to pick up the story from the time after, this fight is put to rest.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.