'Darbaan' Review: Sharib Hashmi Stars In A Heartwarming Tale That Strikes The Right Chord

Darbaan is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s beautiful short story, Return of the Little Master and is a heart touching portrayal of a relationship between a child and his caretaker. The movie is directed by Bipin Nadkarni and stars Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in main roles. The cast also includes Rasika Dugal and Flora Saini in pivotal roles. The movie is available to stream on Zee5.
Darbaan is a story of a loyal servant, Raicharan, who returns to take care of Ankul’s toddler. Ankul and Raicharan had a strong relationship as Ankul was brought up by Raicharan. Keeping the faith in him, Ankul desires of bringing up his own son with Raicharan around.
However, a tragedy strikes when Raicharan takes the toddler out one day. The toddler goes missing and Raicharan is held responsible for the same. He is sent back to his village but is spared any punishment.
Back in the village he starts raising his own son the way Ankul would have brought up his son. Raicharan feels that his son is an incarnation of the Ankul’s son, hence feels that he should be given everything that Ankul would have given him. Years later, he takes his son to Ankul’s house and gives him away. What follows next is a portrayal of human nature and conflicts with oneself. The plot further tells a tale of hope and repentance. While the question remains unanswered, was Raicharan responsible for the death of Ankul’s son’s death?
Darbaan is a beautifully made film with stellar performances delivered by the actors. The film has successfully captured the essence of Tagore’s short story and is sure to leave you welled up. The movie must be watched and acknowledged as it depicts the kind of cinema viewers must support and promote to encourage moviemakers to make more quality cinematic pieces.
