Netflix Announces 'The Kissing Booth 3' With A Hilarious Video Featuring The Cast; Watch

Netflix has recently announced the third installation in The Kissing Booth franchise, The Kissing Booth 3. The streaming giant stated that this film is set to release in 2021. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Netflix announces The Kissing Booth 3

Netflix’s official social media handle announced the third part of Zoey King and Elordi’s The Kissing Booth. It has also mentioned that the film will be releasing next year. The second installment of The Kissing Booth was released on July 24, 2020, and on July 27, 2020, the third installment has been announced by the OTT platform. Here is the official tweet by Netflix:

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

Netflix posted a video along with the caption, “It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021”. In the video, fans can see King and Elordi strolling, when King finds that Elordi is typing something that he is not meant to. She tries to stop him from typing the message and he struggles to gain control over the phone but eventually manages to send it. This secret message is sent to their Kissing Booth co-stars which include Maisie Richardson Sellers, Carson White, and Meganne Young.

The Kissing Booth 2 is a teenage romantic comedy flick that was recently released on Netflix amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is based on a novel of the same name written by author Beth Reekles. The film series features Joey King as Elle Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson Sellers as Chloe Winthrop, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Peña, and others. The first part was well-received by critics and fans, whereas it is being said that the second part was “an improvement”.

Now, Netflix has dropped the news of the third part and fans are highly excited for this upcoming 2021 film. The streaming giant has several projects in its kitty including films like Pinocchio, My Father’s Dragon, and others. It is also set for the release of new seasons of shows like The Witcher, You, After Life, Black Mirror, Lost in Space, Peaky Blinders, and others.

