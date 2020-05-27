'Dark' Cast's Whopping Net Worth Will Make You Pack Your Bags For Winden & Time-travel

Dark is a mystery series that is very popular among fans. The series is spread over two seasons and is highly rated on IMDb and other platforms. The show revolves around two children who go missing in a German town, which unravels many secrets and hidden connections. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the show.

The combined net worth of Dark cast

Karoline Eichhorn

Karoline Eichhorn is a German stage, film, television and voice actor. She is best known for movies like The Silence, In The Shadows and many more. Her net worth according to media portal is $1 million dollars - $5 million dollars which is approximately Rs 7 crore - Rs 37 crores.

Louis Hofmann

Louis Hofmann is a German actor who played a prominent role in the series. He is seen in movies like Shades Of Guilt, You Are Wanted and many others. According to the media portal, his net worth is $70 million dollars which is approximately Rs. 529 crores.

Jördis Triebel

Jordis Triebel is a German actor who portrayed a pivotal role in the series. She has worked in movies like Babylon Berlin, The Silent Revolution and many others. Her net worth according to media portal is $1 million - $5 million dollars which is Rs 7 crores - 37 crores.

Maja Schone

Maja Schone is a German actor who is very popular among fans of the show. After graduating from high school, she completed her stage and Director’s internship. She has worked in movies like Bella Block: Hundskinder, Der Brand and many others. According to a media portal, her net worth is $1 million which is approximately Rs 7 crores.

Stephan Kampwirth

Stephan Kampwirth is a German theatre and screen actor. His net worth according to media portal is $1 million -$5 million dollars which are Rs 7 crores - 37 crores. His movies are Who Am I, Agnes and many more.

Tamar Pelzig

Tamar Pelzig was born and raised in the old city of Jerusalem, Israel. She is an Award-Winning actress, writer and jewellery designer. She has worked in Money Trap, Golden State and many others. However, her net worth is not known as she keeps her personal life private.

Oliver Masucci

Oliver Masucci is a German actor. He has worked in movies like Never Looking Back When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit and many others. The net worth of the actor according to media portal is $1 million - $5 million dollars which is 7 crores - 37 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

