Rey Mysterio Net Worth, WWE Earnings, Retirement News And The Man Behind The Mask

WWE icon Rey Mysterio has been one of the most prominent superstars in the promotion and is considered to be an innovator in sports entertainment. However, the reports of “Rey Mysterio retirement” came as a shock to a number of WWE fans this week. WWE officials are reportedly planning to hold a ceremony to address the Luchador’s retirement. Mysterio was on the receiving end of a brutal assault on the WWE RAW episode after Money in the Bank. Seth Rollins threw Rey Mysterio face-first into the steel steps outside the ring, drawing blood from Mysterio's eye. Amid the rumours of his retirement, here are the Rey Mysterio net worth details and Rey Mysterio WWE earnings.

Rey Mysterio net worth: Rey Mysterio WWE earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rey Mysterio net worth stands at $10 million in 2020. The Luchador has been active in WWE since the last 18 years and has amassed a fortune during his 18 years in the promotion. Apart from WWE, Rey Mysterio has also featured in several other promotions which have steadily increased the Rey Mysterio net worth over the years.

As per reports, Rey Mysterio WWE earnings have seen him earn an annual salary of $174,000. Though Rey Mysterio was not among the A-listed superstars in WWE, the Luchador has always been one of the promotion's star attractions. Rey Mysterio WWE earnings are estimated at $6 million, a sum that makes up the majority of the Rey Mysterio net worth.

Most WWE fans are still unaware of Rey Mysterio’s real name. Oscar Gutierrez Rubio is the man behind the mask. Rey Mysterio is the father of two children. While Mysterio has reportedly announced his departure from WWE, his son Dominick is training to be a WWE wrestler. Rey Mysterio and Dominick have also shared the ring with Brock Lesnar in the past, hitting The Beast with his signature, 619.

